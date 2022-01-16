'He should be given some punishment': Umar Riaz clarifies his tweet against Sidharth Shukla during 'Bigg Boss 13'

After Umar Riaz got evicted from 'Bigg Boss 15,' Sidharth Shukla fans pointed out his tweet against the late actor's during 'Bigg Boss 13.' During 'Bigg Boss 13,' Umar supported his brother and finalist, Asim Riaz, and said that Sidharth Shukla's violent behaviour towards Asim was unethical. People connected the dots and called Umar's eviction as Karma. Now, Umar shed light on his motive behind his tweet to Bombay Times and said, "I agree that I had said that Sidharth pushing Asim wasn’t right, but I never said that he should be removed from the show. Whenever people asked me, I used to say that he should be given some punishment in the house itself."

Even Umar's eviction was termed unfair, and there were trends of 'Public Winner Umar Riaz' on Twitter. Umar was shown the exit door from the show for getting physical with Pratik Sahejpal and pushing him violently during the task. Recently Umar was spotted by the media, and while speaking to them, he shared views on his eviction. "Mere ko bolne ki zaroorat nahi hai... aap sabko pata hai kya hua hai." However, he admitted the public's unconditional support by adding, "Main khushnaseeb hu ki itna pyaar mila hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki Allah ka reham hai aur aap sab ka pyaar hai."

Watch Umar answering to media queries

Even Asim Riaz shared his discontent on Umar's eviction and said, "Obviously unfair tha because pehle bhi dhakke maar raha tha koi. I think a lot of contestants jo bhi the Bigg Boss me, sab ne ek dusre ko maara dhakke but tab koi nahi nikla. Par Umar ne kiya aisa toh unfortunately usko nikaalna pada."

Defending his brother's action, Asim added "Umar ka toh dhakka kuch dikha bhi nahi, and the thing was woh instigated hua tha usse, fir uska reaction tha. Dil jeeta hai toh aur kya chahiye." Asim even referred to his defeat in the finale of 'Bigg Boss 13' saying that it's not the first time that an unfair decision has been taken in the show.