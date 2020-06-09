'He lets me be': Mona Singh opens up on her love story with husband Shyam Rajagopalan

It's been almost six months since Mona Singh tied the knot with her beau Shyam Rajagopalan. The couple had a Punjabi wedding which was attended by their family and close friends. The actor looked beautiful in a bright red lehenga and the moments from the wedding went instantly viral on the Internet. It came as a surprise to many when the news broke out that Mona is set to enter marital bliss.

Now during a video interview, Mona spoke at length about her love story with Shyam. She stated, "I have known him for the last five years. I met him through a friend at a friend's birthday party and we hit it off. He is a very funny man that was a big tick for me. I like people with a good sense of humour. What I like about him is that he lets me be. He doesn't want to change a single thing about me. I can be very annoying at times, but he is very cool. I like him. He respects me; I respect him. We give each other space."

Talking about Shyam's proposal, Mona shared, "He proposed to me in October just before my birthday. I was so surprised by the entire episode of the proposal. I was in his car and he popped out the ring in the middle of the road. He just asked me out of the blue if I would marry him and put the ring in my hand. I was like, 'Arre, at least, let me reply yes or no'. Everyone on the road was giving us gaalis."

On being quizzed about her honeymoon plans, the beautiful actor said, "It is going great guns. It is a quarantine honeymoon for us. We were going to go to Spain or Italy but ab woh toh gaya. Now, we are cooking pizza and pasta at home."