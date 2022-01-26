'He is the one who...': Ankita Lokhande reveals what makes Vicky Jain the ideal husband

Last year in December, Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain, and even though it's been a month, Ankita doesn't feel a major change in her life post-marriage. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Lokhande opened up on her journey after getting hitched. "I do not think there is a change. What change do people expect? I do not know, nothing has changed for me." The Pavitra Rishta actress further added, "It also depends on how you look at it. Some people take it very seriously. It is not a responsibility to fulfil, it is just about happiness. We are happy and that is all that matters."

Lokhande even asserted why she choose to settle down with Jain by saying, "I got married so I could party. You know we partied for three days? We just wanted to spend that money." The actress further added that among the two, Vicky pushes her to the limit. "We are very chilled out that way. He is the one who has supported me throughout. I am blessed to have him as a partner. I am an easy person when it comes to work he is the one who pushes me towards work."

Ankita Lokhande, who co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput in the serial 'Pavitra Rishta,' became a household name. Since then, she has garnered a sizable online and offline following. She will next be seen in the second season of the show. A few weeks before, Ankita had a pool party with her husband and friends to ring in the New Year 2022. She was seen in multiple Instagram stories living her best life while dancing and having a good time at a party.

Take a look at Vicky-Ankita's pool party

Ankita Lokhande married her boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 12 in Mumbai. Before the marriage, the couple has been dating for three years.