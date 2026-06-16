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'He humiliated, threatened her': Indraxi Kanjilal makes serious allegations against Ujwal Sharma after Sanchita Ugale's death

Actress Indraxi Kanjilal has accused Sanchita Ugale's co-star Ujwal Sharma of mentally harassing her, while questioning his remarks about the late actress's personal life.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 10:00 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'He humiliated, threatened her': Indraxi Kanjilal makes serious allegations against Ujwal Sharma after Sanchita Ugale's death
Credit: Twitter
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Television actress Sanchita Ugale's sudden death has left the industry in shock. The 22-year-old actress, known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, died on June 14 at her home in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Amid the ongoing investigation, Sanchita's close friend and actress Indraxi Kanjilal has made serious allegations against actor Ujwal Sharma, who worked with Sanchita in Saajan Ghar and played her on-screen partner.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Indraxi claimed that Sanchita had faced mental harassment during their time on the show. According to her, Ujwal had borrowed money from the actress and later refused to return it.

"Ujjwal had apparently borrowed money from Sanchita and later behaved rudely with her. When she asked him to return the money, he lashed out, humiliated her, and even threatened to hit her. I have screenshots of their chats where he used inappropriate language and insulted her," Indraxi alleged.

She further claimed that Sanchita was subjected to emotional distress because of his behaviour while they were working together. Indraxi also reacted strongly to Ujwal's reported remarks linking Sanchita's emotional state to her previous relationship. She said she was "appalled" by his comments and questioned how he could speak about the actress's personal life when, according to her, he was not close enough to know the details.

She asked why he chose to discuss Sanchita's past relationship instead of addressing the allegations made against him. Indraxi maintained that she had known Sanchita for a long time and insisted that the actress was neither depressed nor affected by her past relationship.

Meanwhile, the exact circumstances surrounding Sanchita Ugale's death remain under investigation, and no official cause has been confirmed by the authorities.

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