'Haven’t acted since July 2020': 'Naagin' actor Sanjay Gandhi on facing financial crunch amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit everyone hard, resulting in job losses and major financial crunch for people. People form all walks of life have bore the brunt of the lockdown, including actors.

Over the past one year, several TV actors have opened up about their financial struggles and how they were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Sanjay Gandhi has now shared about the lack of work in the industry and how he has been searching for work.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, “So many actors are sitting at home and are jobless. There is lack of work and roles are offered for low fee. The mood of the industry is very low. Your only hope is that things will improve one day. Every day, I hear of someone I knew passing away due to Covid-19. People are suffering and while I want to help people, but I feel helpless. I am not rich and am in a financial crunch as I haven’t acted since July 2020 in ‘Nagin 4’. I live in a rented house and have expenses every month. There is no work, no money, no future plan!”

Sanjay also misses meeting his industry friends and depending on them for emotional support. The fact that some of his friends have contracted the virus has also stressed the actor who is now anxious about stepping out for work as “it is risky”

“Moreover, today I am healthy, but will I be the same tomorrow? There is no guarantee. I have to lookout for myself and my health and I also have to go out of the house and work which is risky. Kare toh kya Karen?” adds the 50-year-old actor.

Also read Vivek Dahiya opens up on unfair treatment meted out to TV actors trying in Bollywood films

Sanjay also finds it frustrating that only a few roles are available and thinks senior actors shouldn’t be called for auditions. The actor shared that he went for one audition and was even selected but the fee offered was so low that it felt “disrespectful”.

“There are two kinds of people are working in the Covid-era. One is majboor and the other is mazdoor. Both have no option but to work in whatever capacity. It is a bad and scary situation. Some production houses are using lockdown as an excuse to reduce actor’s fee by 50 or 60%. That’s why actors refuse such offers and prefer to wait. After an audition, an okay, to be offered peanuts as remuneration for the lead antagonist’s role was not done. I felt hurt, upset and disrespected. Instead of agreeing to such pittance, I would rather sit at home,” he said.