'Have my moral reasons to turn it down': Simi Garewal opens up on refusing to be a part of Ramya Krishnan's 'Queen'

A web series titled Queen reportedly based on the life and times of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa will soon be streamed on a digital platform. In the show, Ramya Krishnan will be seen playing the titular role of Shakti Sheshadri. The trailer and posters were loved by netizens and appreciated about it on social media pages. Queen is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan.

During a recent interaction with Mid Day, Gautham revealed that Simi Garewal was approached to recreate the televised interview of her with Jayalalithaa. He told the tabloid, "We wanted the interviewer on the show to be able to connect with Shakthi and bring out the most candid aspects of her life. Who better than Simi Garewal to do so? Her ability to empathise with the guests made her the perfect fit. However, it didn't work out. We eventually cast Lillete Dubey. She makes for a great talk show host."

When Simi was asked about it, she stated, "The makers called my office a few times, but it seemed wrong to enact my interview with a person who is no longer [with us]. It was out of the question because it would look forced, and it would be lowering my standard. I have my moral reasons to turn it down. But it is, in no way, reflective of the quality of the show. I wish the makers success in retelling the story of one of the most indomitable women of our times."

Queen will be streamed soon.