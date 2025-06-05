TELEVISION
While promoting Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Haale Dil, Harshad Arora talks about how limited series on YouTube are the future after OTT.
Harshad Arora will soon be seen in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Haale Dil, which is produced under the couple’s banner, Dreamiyata Dramaa, and will stream on its official YouTube channel. Harshad talks about his new show and believes that the heart of the show lies in its reliability.
Stressing about the audience finding a deep connection with the story, he says, "The show is about extramarital affairs and the complexity of relationships among couples, which is a very normal thing nowadays, as we see a lot of couples having trouble in their relationships. So it's very relatable."
On the evolving format of digital entertainment, Harshad feels the limited-format web series, particularly on YouTube, is here to grow. “I think limited series is definitely the new thing on YouTube because, as we've seen, a lot of dramas are being shot for YouTube. I think that is the future. Of course, we have OTT, but I think this is the next leap forward,” he said.
Working under the banner of Dreamiyata Dramaa was a memorable experience for Harshad. He speaks highly of Ravie and Sargun, especially how their background as actors translates into a more actor-friendly environment on set.
“Working with Ravie and Sargun was phenomenal. I think they're great producers, and both of them being actors themselves understand how actors feel on set and how they need to be treated on set. So that was reflected in the whole behaviour of their team, the production team, and the way they looked after the entire cast. Kudos to them, and I would definitely love to be a part of some of their future projects as they seem fit for me,” he said.
Speaking about Dreamiyata’s setting a new benchmark with each new show, Harshad said, “I would say Dreamiyata is a leading player right now in content making for YouTube because I don't know if there's anyone else doing this kind of stuff in India. So there are a lot of people who are going to follow in their footsteps. But you definitely get an early advantage when you start first.“
Harshad Arora explains why limited format series is future after OTT: 'We've seen a lot of dramas, but...' | Exclusive
