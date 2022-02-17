‘Har chiz fashion nahi hoti’: Urrfi Javed gets brutally trolled for her denim outfit

Urfi Javed's fashion taste continues to make waves. Urfi made an appearance in the city recently. While posing for the paparazzi, she was all smiles. The actress wore a denim ensemble with a pair of stiletto heels.

On one hand, her fans praised her, while on the other side, some mocked her for her outfit choice.

A netizen commented saying “isko btao har chiz fashion nahi hoti.”

Meanwhile, when Urrfii was spotted by the paparazzi and asked opinions on being compared with Rakhi, she said that she feels nothing wrong in being compared with Rakhi Sawant, adding that it's an honour for her. She also said that she finds Rakhi inspirational as she has achieved fame after facing a lot of struggles in life.

Talking about Rakhi, Urrfii said, "Whatever she does, she doesn't care about anyone. I mean today she is earning good for herself so I think she is an inspiration in many ways. I don't mind being compared to her, it's actually an honour. She came from zero and now she is where she is. I don't mind being compared with her, I don't like putting women down."

Recently, Urfi Javed opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. In a social media post, she wrote, “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic)."