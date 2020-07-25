Happy Naag Panchami: Ekta Kapoor shares viral 'Naagin 5' image, tags Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai

Ekta Kapoor celebrated 'Naag Panchami' by wishing all her 'Naagins' on the special occasion which falls on July 25. The producer, who owns Balaji Telefilms with her parents, also shared the viral image, which is a promo from her upcoming show 'Naagin 5'.

Sharing the still, which has left fans guessing that Hina Khan is the new Naagin, Ekta Kapoor posted, "HAPPY NAAG ‘PAANCHAMI’ ... to all my Naagins @imouniroy @anitahassanandani @adaakhann @karishmaktanna @surbhijyoti @imrashamidesai @niasharma90"

Here's her post:

While there are still speculations about the female lead in 'Naagin 5', the makers have unveiled that Dheeraj Dhoopar would play the lead role as the male on the show. He was last seen in 'Kundali Bhagya', which was a spin-off of the popular show 'Kumkum Bhagya'.

Talking about the same, Dheeraj said, "This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There are always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with Colors again!"