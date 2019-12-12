Headlines

Television

Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 13 contestant's buddy Natasha shuns rehab rumours, states 'he led low profile'

Sidharth Shukla is one of the strongest contenders on the Television show Bigg Boss 13, and now, refuting rumours spread by Rashami Desai, Shukla's friend Natasha Singh cleared the air

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 06:48 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13 fans were left in shock and despair when Rashami Desai along with Hindustani Bhau went on to state they heard Sidharth Shukla was kept in rehabilitation for two years. This has not gone down well with Sidharth's close friend Natasha Singh too, who cleared the air to SpotBoye in an interview.

Refuting rumours of rehabilitation spread by Rashami Desai, Natasha went on to argue, "It's just not done, more so because it has come from Rashami who knew Sidharth extremely well ever since the days of Dil Se Dil Tak."

She mentioned that in the year 2016, Shukla visited her skin doctor, followed by the show Kitchen Champion. She also mentioned that his 'Dil Se Dil Tak' friends had visited his house to celebrate. "So which 2 years are these guys talking about? They know him only from around that time, right? Such loose talk can be extremely detrimental. FYI, Sidharth was extremely active, including his workouts at gym, from 2016 to 2019," questioned Natasha.

She also went on to ask if it is necessary to be in the social circuit to prove all is well. "Is it wrong if certain people lead a low profile life for a year or two? It's bizarre that their non-attendance at parties etc gives rise to a belief that all's not well with them," stated an angry Natasha. In conclusion, she went on to point out that Rashami Desai, Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak and Paras Chhabra never made such comments in front of Sidharth himself. She requested the channel to show the footages to Shukla, so he can understand who is and isn't his friend in the house.

