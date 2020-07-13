Headlines

Happy Birthday Asim Riaz: Himanshi Khurana wishes 'Bigg Boss 13' runner up with his stylish photo

Himanshi Khurana took to her Twitter page and wished Asim Riaz on his 27th birthday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 02:25 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13 first runner up Asim Riaz is celebrating his birthday today and has turned 27. Fans are trending his birthday on Twitter and wishes are pouring in from all over. The much-awaited wish by Himanshi Khurana also made its way a while back as she took to her Twitter page to do it. She posted a stylish photo of Asim and wished him all happiness in the world too.

In the photo, Asim is seen wearing a brown striped shirt with white prints and black jeans. He is given a smouldering look while posing for the camera. Himanshi tweeted, "I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday @imrealasim".

Asim also took to his Twitter page and posted his latest photos citing it as his birthday look. He sported an unbuttoned mustard yellow shirt and give a killer look for the camera. He wrote, "#27thbirthday#27".

A few days back, Asim gifted himself a luxury car and expressed his happiness on his Instagram page. He wrote, "I'm extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. New beast - BMW 5 Series M Sports that I bought from The Car Mall, Delhi. They deal in Luxury-Premium vehicles and provide quality cars with an excellent service that's smooth & hassle-free. I am more than satisfied with my experience with the car mall and recommend everyone to go try them out if you're looking for your next luxury ride. Thank you, Mr Amit Mehta and team for your impeccable service. @tcmdelhi @amitmehta9999 #TheCarMall #NewDelhi #TCMDelhi#AsimRiaz #LuxuryCars."

