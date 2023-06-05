Search icon
Hansal Mehta, Karishma Tanna reveal Jigna Vora, who inspired Scoop, cried on set while watching this scene | Exclusive

Hansal Mehta's Scoop, starring Karishma Tanna, is based on the life of journalist Jigna Vora, who was imprisoned and later acquitted having been accused of having ties to underworld don Chhota Rajan.

Reported By:Abhimanyu Mathur| Edited By: Abhimanyu Mathur |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Karishma Tanna in Scoop

Hansal Mehta’s new web series Scoop, premiered last week. The legal drama follows journalist Jagruti Pathak (played by Karishma Tanna), who finds herself framed in the murder of a fellow journalist and accused of having ties to don Chhota Rajan. The story is based on the trial of real-life journalist Jigna Vora, who spent months in prison over similar charges after the murder of journalist J Dey in 2013. Prior to the show’s release, Hansal and Karishma spoke to DNA about the show and what Jigna’s reaction was to parts of the shoot she saw when she visited the set.

Karishma revealed that even though Scoop is based on the book authored by Jigna on her experiences in prison and her character is largely inspired by the journalist, she did not meet her for research. “I knew it’s a real person’s story. I knew it was based on the book. But sir (Hansal) was very clear that what is written in the script is what we follow. He always said that I want to keep a clean slate so that he can put his colours in it,” she said.

Talking about the choice to not have Jigna and Karishma meet, Hansal explained, “When you are inspired by a true story, I prefer the research is not a burden on me because I have to imagine the world. Storytelling has to be pure, whether it is true or fictional, because ultimately you are dramatising.”

In fact, Karishma added that she met Jigna for the first time only when she was about to wrap up shoot. “We met Jigna Vora only during the end of the shoot actually. She came during the end of the shoot. We met her and she was very emotional. But at the beginning, we didn’t meet her. What was written in the script was the creation of the writers and I was just playing that part. Through that script, I understood what the character is and started living it,” said Karishma.

Hansal added that the occasion was also his first meeting with Jigna. He recalled, “When she came, we were shooting a scene of Jagruti with her nana. It was an imagined scene. That moment, Jigna broke down. And then you realise that somewhere you have struck a chord. You have managed to touch some part within her.” Echoing her director’s thoughts, Karishma added, “We felt we were on the right path.”

Scoop, which also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, and Harman Baweja among others, is currently streaming on Netflix. The six-part show has received critical acclaim and love from fans as well.

