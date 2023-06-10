'Haan mai ek..': TV actress Snehal Rai says this after getting trolled for marriage to politician 21 years older to her

Snehal Rai says this after getting trolled for marriage to politician 21 years older to her

Ishq Ka Rang Ka Safed-fame actress Snehal Rai married to a UP-based politician, Madhvendra Rai, who is 21 years older than her for almost 10 years. The actress opened up on facing trolling even after almost a decade.

In a recent interview, television actress Snehal Rai addressed facing negativity for 21 years age gap and said, “Jitne bhi log mujhe meri shaadi ko lekar troll kar rahe hai main unhe sirf ek hi baat kehna chahti hoon.

Haa main hu ek gold digger, kyoonki mere pati ka dil 24-carat gold ka hain." (To all the people who are trolling me for my marriage, I just want to say one thing to them. Yes I am a gold digger because my husband's heart is of 24 karat gold).”

On Friday, Snehal Rai took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her husband, politician Madhvendra Rai on her story and captioned it, “My Man! Swabhav aur samay ke saamne paise ka koi parichey nahi hota... Nadaan yeh kabhi nahi samajh payenge," she wrote. (Money has no introduction in front of nature and time.. Ignorant people will never understand this).”

Snehal Rai revealed in an interview earlier that she met her husband Madhvendra in a show in Delhi where she was fulfilling her role as a host and he was the chief guest.

Snehal Rai made her debut in the television industry with the popular television show Ishq Ka Rang Safed wherein she played the role of Tanya Vajpai. The actress has an immense appreciation for her role. Thereafter, she was featured in many television shows like Runji, Icchapyari Naagin, Perfect Pati, and Vish. The actress is also a gold medalist in Taekwondo.

