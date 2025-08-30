'Gutter, ghatiya, do kaudi ka…': Farhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali get into ugly spat inside Bigg Boss 19 house

Farhana responded Baseer by calling him “chapri,” sparking a rapid exchange of insults.

The Bigg Boss 19 house saw one of its most intense confrontations after Farhana’s return from the Secret Room, a twist triggered by Gaurav when she gave him access to the App Room. Tensions flared between Farhana and Baseer when he taunted her, saying he still believed she was “undeserving.”

Farhana responded by calling him “chapri,” sparking a rapid exchange of insults. Farhana told Baseer, “Tere muh pe mai thuku bhi nahi, do kaudi ka. Tu aaya yaha ladkiya fasane, nahi hua toh tu mujhe ye sab bolne laga.”

Baseer hit back, “Tu mere type ki hai bhi nahi,” and called her “gutter.” He went on to accuse her of having “gande ethics, gande morals, ganda behaviour, gandi zubaan, gande values” and said, “Ek ladki hoke itni gandi baatien kar rahi ho aap.”

The altercation ended with him calling her “ghatiya.” The spat left housemates stunned and is likely to impact upcoming dynamics inside the house.

Bigg Boss 19 streams 24x7 on JioHotstar and airs nightly at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS.