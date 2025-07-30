Twitter
TELEVISION

Gurmeet Choudhary dedicates his career, success to Debina Bonnerjee, reveals mantra for successful marriage: 'Usne mujhe bigadne se roka' | Exclusive

While promoting their upcoming reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee join DNA India for an exclusive conversation, discussing their secret to a happy married life.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 06:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Gurmeet Choudhary dedicates his career, success to Debina Bonnerjee, reveals mantra for successful marriage: 'Usne mujhe bigadne se roka' | Exclusive
Debina Bonnerjee with Gurmeet Chaudhary

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are among the power couple of Indian television. They enjoy a loyal fan following since Ramayan (2008), and together they have spread joy and love in real and reel life. The couple will soon be seen in the reality show, Pati Patni aur Panga, and ahead of the premiere, the star duo join DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Pati Patni Aur Panga will be their second reality show after Pati Patni Aur Woh (2009). On a vibrant Wednesday afternoon, Debina and Gurmeet discuss what inspired them to take up this reality show, and what kept the spark for each other alive after 14 years of marriage. Basically, what is the mantra for a successful marriage? 

What inspired Debina and Gurmeet to take up Pati Patni Aur Panga

Gurmeet reveals that the upcoming show marks his return to television after 11 good years. After a successful stint in television, Gurmeet ventured into films. Pati Patni Aur Panga is his comeback to TV. "For me, what makes this show more interesting is that I'll be participating with Debina. This itself has doubled my excitement," Gurmeet says. Sharing her thoughts on participating in the show, Debina adds, "I think whenever there is a show related to spouses, partners, it falls into our laps, and we take it instantly. This show will be another chance for our followers to see us, as a couple, on TV in an unscripted show." Speaking about the highlight of the show, Gurmeet asserts, "Yeh ek aisi jagah jaha main wife ko kuch bhi keh sakta hu. Jokes bhi crack kar sakta hu, and mujhe maar khane ka darr bhi nahi (laughs)." He further continues, "Jokes apart, this show is another opportunity for me where I can be Debina, and I don't want to miss it at any cost." 

Debina-1

Gurmeet Chaudhary admits to rejecting Bigg Boss multiple times

Gurmeet reveals that he and Debina are fans of reality shows, and she is a big fan of Bigg Boss. Ask Gurmeet if he's been approached for Salman Khan's show, and he rejected. He confesses, "Yes, we've been offered Bigg Boss many times. But frankly speaking, what talent would I display there, other than fighting and arguing? Mujhe darr lagta hai. Main ladai-jaghda nahi kar paata hu. Mujhe nahi lagta ki main uske liye bana hoon. But we are big fans of Bigg Boss, and I would love to remain that only."   

Gurmeet on how Debina's contribution to his life

Gurmeet is in awe of Debina, and he dedicates his success and career trajectory to her. "When you are young, and suddenly see a lot of success, we tend to get diverted. We tend to get carried away with such fame. Kaamyaabi sar chhad jaati hai. Ladke phail jaate hai. But I have to admit ki aaj mere career mein jo kuch bhi hoon, Debina ki wajah se hoon. Of course, mere parents toh hai hi. But when we choose a partner, we spend a lifetime with them. Debina ne mujhe kabhi bigadne nahi diya, mujhe phailne nahi diya. She stood by me, in my highs and lows, and I credit my success to her." 

Debina-2

Hearing this, Debina instantly replies to Gurmeet, "How sweet of you", and adds, "I would like to say that he has been my guiding force, silent supporter in my life. He stood by me, without even making me realise. He always pushed me to go higher. The reason why he's doing this show is probably me. He's doing this for me." 

 

The mantra for a happy married life

Gurmeet and Debina have been happily married for 11 years. Ask the Commander Karan Saxsena for the secret, and he says, "Punjabi mein ek kahawat hai. Ja ek garm ho, toh tuje ko thanda ho jaana chaiye. Main kehta hu aadmi ko humesha thanda rehna chaiye. Chahe jo bhi ho. Fans ke liye main hot hoon, but meri biwi ke liye main thanda hu," Gurmeet and Debina conclude with laughs. Pati Patni Aur Panga will premiere on Colors from August 2, every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.

