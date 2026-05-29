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Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee were told they can't never concieve kids, recall series of miscarriages: 'Doctors ne mana kar diya tha'

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonerjee were married in 2011, but they welcomed their first child in 2022, followed by another baby girl in the same year. It took them a decade and a series of miscarriages to embrace parenthood.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee were told they can't never concieve kids, recall series of miscarriages: 'Doctors ne mana kar diya tha'
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee (Image source: Instagram)
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Television's star couple, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee, were seen getting emotional as they recalled their tough phase during a series of miscarriages. The couple is all set to make a grand appearance in the reality show Tum Ho Naa, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal.

In the promo shared by the host channel on their social media account, Gurmeet appeared visibly moved as he spoke about their long and difficult journey to parenthood. He shared, "Humari shaadi ko 10-11 saal ke baad bacchein huein, bahut dafa miscarriage aur bahut try kia humne sab doctoro ne mana kardiya tha ki kuch nhi ho sakta, 10-11 saal ke bad humari choti-choti betiyaan hain." (About 10-11 years into our marriage, we were finally blessed with children. We went through several miscarriages and tried very hard, but many doctors had told us that it wouldn't be possible. Then, after 10-11 years, we were blessed with two little daughters). 

For the uninitiated, the couple is now proud parents to daughters Lianna and Divisha, both born in 2022. While Lianna was born through surrogacy, Divisha was naturally conceived by Debinna. Talking about the couple, Gurmeet and Debinna first met during a talent show in 2004, and then went on to become a part of many reality shows together.

Also read: Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch', portrays strong emotions of Indo-China soldiers for their country and family

The duo, best known for portraying Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the 2008 television series 'Ramayan', became household names following the show's immense popularity. Gurmeet Choudhary has always expressed his love for Debinna through various social media posts.

A few days ago, he had shared an adorable tribute for Debinna, whom he credited for all the success he has today. Gurmeet had shared a video of himself alongside Debinna. In the clip, the two are seen holding hands and walking along with a text overlay, which reads: "A1 since day 1... She completes me." For the caption, he wrote: "Debina, the reason behind all that I am today! #Gurbina." Talking about Gurmeet and Debinna, they were recently seen in Laughter Chefs 3 and "Pati Patni Aur Panga".

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