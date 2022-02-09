Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee welcome 'Choudhary junior' with baby bump photo

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, the 'Ram' and 'Sita' jodi of Indian television, announced their pregnancy on Wednesday, February 9, on their respective Instagram handles. Sharing the good news, the actors dropped a lovely picture in which Debina flaunted her baby bump.

The couple asked the fans for their blessings for their first child as they captioned the picture as "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings" and added a coming soon, evil eye, and a folded hands emoji. Wishes poured in from their colleagues in the television industry and their well-wishers.

Mouni Roy, who recently tied the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar, took to the comments section and wrote, "Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations. Sending all my love and bestest wishes" along with a string of red heart emojis. Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who is also expecting his child with comedian Bharti Singh, congratulated the couple and dropped three red heart emojis. Mahhi Vij, Hansika Motwani, and Vikaas Kalantri also poured in their wishes for the couple.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary fell in love with each other on the sets of the 2008 mythological television series 'Ramayan', a remake of the classic Ramanand Sagar serial 'Ramayan' broadcast in 1987 on Doordarshan. While Gurmeet played the character of Lord Rama, Debina portrayed the character of Sita in the series that ran for around 18 months. The remake was created by Anand Sagar, Ramanand's son, and aired on the now-defunct NDTV Imagine channel.

The two actors had tied the knot in February 2011. But this is not the first time that the couple is becoming parents as they had adopted two girls named Pooja and Lata from Jarampur, Gurmeet’s hometown in Bihar in 2017.