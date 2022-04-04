Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee welcome baby girl, share first glimpse of daughter - WATCH

Famous television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday, April 4, after eleven years of their togetherness. The couple shared the good news on social media.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared a lovely video showing a glimpse of the little hand of their newborn daughter. Captioning the clip, they wrote, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina. #gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews".

Many celebrities including the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' contestant Sana Makbul and 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal congratulated the couple in the comments sections. Even Munmun Dutta of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame replied to the couple, "Yaaaayyyyy !!!! OMGGG….. I loveeeee youuuuuuuu both and our little angel . Congratulationsssss". Television actors like Romanch Mehtha and Vikaas Kalantri also poured in their wishes. Filmmaker and producer Ram Kamal Mukherjee penned a sweet wish for the couple as he wrote, "Bahut bahut badhaiyan. Navratri mein aap ke ghar Mata Rani aayi hai."



READ | Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee welcome 'Choudhary junior' with baby bump photo



For the unversed, Debina and Gurmeet fell in love with each other on the sets of the 2008 mythological television series 'Ramayan', a remake of the classic Ramanand Sagar serial 'Ramayan' broadcast in 1987 on Doordarshan. While Gurmeet played the character of Lord Rama, Debina portrayed the character of Sita in the series that ran for around 18 months. The remake was created by Anand Sagar, Ramanand's son, and aired on the now-defunct NDTV Imagine channel.

The two actors had tied the knot in February 2011. But this is not the first time that the couple is becoming parents as they had adopted two girls named Pooja and Lata from Jarampur, Gurmeet’s hometown in Bihar in 2017.