Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee test positive for COVID-19

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee posted a note on their social media pages.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for COVID-19 and the couple revealed it via their social media pages. The Geet actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, "My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care of. Thank you all for your love and support."

While Debina wrote on her Instagram page, "My husband Gurmeet & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing much better and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care of. Please pray for our speedy recovery. Thank you all for your love and support..."

Gurmeet had completed the shoot of his upcoming film titled The Wife a few days back. While talking about the shoot and taking precautions, the actor had earlier said, "From testing every member at every step to comfort everything was done to the T. Every member under 1 roof following safety precautions and shooting.... the feeling is surreal. Testing every member again after the wrap and sending them back home not an easy task but achieved with ease because of the stupendous coordination of zee studios Jaipur @zeestudiosjaipur Team. Got back home with fond memories. Can’t wait for the release."