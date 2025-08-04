TELEVISION

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee react to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai ki...' | Exclusive

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee captivated the Indian audience with their portrayal of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in Anand Sagar's Ramayan (2008). Now, they have reacted to the upcoming film based on the Indian epic with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and called it a 'matter of pride'.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in Ramayan, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana