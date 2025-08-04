Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee react to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai ki...' | Exclusive

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..

Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat': 'Despite my clear objection...'

Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale

Saiyaara: Mohit Suri reveals THIS cricketer inspired Ahaan Panday's character, director met him at pub, he told him..., his name is...

'Needed a series like this': Former England captain Nasser Hussain credits Anderson-Tendulkar trophy for reviving Test cricket

Air India sees another incident as Singapore-Chennai flight cancelled due to...

BIG tension for India as Pakistan, Iran major trade goal nearly 2 years after cross-border conflict?

OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia finally BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Virat Kohli: 'I met him...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee react to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai ki...' | Exclusive

Gurmeet, Debina react to Ranbir, Sai's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai..'

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..

Mahavatar Narsimha BO collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 cr

Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat': 'Despite my clear objection...'

Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee react to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai ki...' | Exclusive

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee captivated the Indian audience with their portrayal of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in Anand Sagar's Ramayan (2008). Now, they have reacted to the upcoming film based on the Indian epic with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and called it a 'matter of pride'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 01:08 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee react to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai ki...' | Exclusive
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in Ramayan, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana

TRENDING NOW

Television power-couple Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee share their views on Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana Part One. Gurmeet and Debina are still remembered for playing Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in Anand Sagar's Ramayan (2008). The couple took the challenge of playing the iconic characters on TV after Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia left an evergreen impression of the mighty figures in the iconic 1987 Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes the internet by storm
Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes
‘She treated him like...': Mumtaz says Rajesh Khanna would have been alive if THIS actress had been in his life
‘She treated him like...': Mumtaz says Rajesh Khanna would have been alive if...
Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Aditya Chopra didn't want him because.., Hrithik Roshan was offered film, he rejected it saying..
Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan reject film saying..
Shocking video shows bulldozer falling 300 metres into Gorge In Shimla amid rain
Shocking video shows bulldozer falling 300 metres into Gorge In Shimla amid rain
ED issues Look Out Circular against Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000 crore bank loan fraud case
ED issues Look Out Circular against Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE