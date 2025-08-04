Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee react to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai ki...' | Exclusive
Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..
Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat': 'Despite my clear objection...'
Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale
Saiyaara: Mohit Suri reveals THIS cricketer inspired Ahaan Panday's character, director met him at pub, he told him..., his name is...
'Needed a series like this': Former England captain Nasser Hussain credits Anderson-Tendulkar trophy for reviving Test cricket
Air India sees another incident as Singapore-Chennai flight cancelled due to...
BIG tension for India as Pakistan, Iran major trade goal nearly 2 years after cross-border conflict?
OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia finally BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Virat Kohli: 'I met him...'
TELEVISION
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee captivated the Indian audience with their portrayal of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in Anand Sagar's Ramayan (2008). Now, they have reacted to the upcoming film based on the Indian epic with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and called it a 'matter of pride'.
Television power-couple Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee share their views on Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana Part One. Gurmeet and Debina are still remembered for playing Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in Anand Sagar's Ramayan (2008). The couple took the challenge of playing the iconic characters on TV after Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia left an evergreen impression of the mighty figures in the iconic 1987 Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.