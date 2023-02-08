Gulmohar: Manoj Bajpayee shares first look of new show with Sharmila Tagore, fans say 'The Family Man socha tha'

Credit: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram and promised his followers to bring together his family to them, which led many to think of the return of The Family Man, and announced what he truly meant by his previous video.

Clearing the air, Manoj took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share that it was indeed an announcement albeit not of The Family Man 3 but of another streaming project Gulmohar, which will mark the debut of veteran star Sharmila Tagore.

Fans reacted, one of them wrote, "Family man socha tha." The second one said, "Ye toh cheating hai manoj bhai." The third one said, "Maine family man soocha tha . Ye to bouncer a gaya." The fourth one said, "Sorry but still waiting for family man."

He shared the poster of the film `Gulmohar`, which is a multi-generational family drama set in the heart of the capital, and brings together a star-studded cast including the Padma Bhushan and National award-winning actress and former CBFC chief, Sharmila Tagore making her digital debut, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, and Simran.

Talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee said, "Embarking on a new challenge with the film Gulmohar, stepping out of what I am used to playing. `Gulmohar` is a movie that is filled with love, care and comfort. It explores the different bonds and ties that lie within a family and what makes a house a home."

The film, which is set for release on March 3, has been directed by Rahul Chittella and written by Rahul Chitella and Arpita Mukherjee. Sharmila Tagore said, "`Gulmohar` is a household story that is relatable to all. It is a balance between tradition and modernity and how families can bridge that gap with love and warmth".

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee has shared his views over the ongoing burning debate of North v South cinema, and stated that the division of film on the basis of states is unfair. SS Rajamouli's RRR, Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise Part One, and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 have taken the Indian box office by

While speaking to ETimes, Manoj said, "It has never been north or south. For me, India is from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and not from Kashmir to Delhi. That’s how I see India. If Telugu films do well, I will be just as proud as when a Hindi movie does well. Dividing cinema into regions is not fair. It is good that this discussion has started because we now conclude that cinema belongs to everyone in India." (With inputs from IANS)

