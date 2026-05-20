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Gullak 5 trailer: Jameel Khan's Mishra Niwas gets upgraded, family adapts to new thinking, strives through new challenges with Anant Joshi's Annu

The fan-favourite family is returning with a new season, new challenges of upgrading Mishra Niwas with new gadgets and new thinking of Annu, Aman, and Bittu Ki Mummy.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 20, 2026, 10:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Gullak 5 trailer: Jameel Khan's Mishra Niwas gets upgraded, family adapts to new thinking, strives through new challenges with Anant Joshi's Annu
A poster of Gullak 5 (Image source: Instagram)
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Popular family drama show Gullak will be back with its fifth season soon. On Wednesday, the makers announced the release date of the show. It will start streaming on Sony LIV from June 5 onwards. This season, Mishra Nivas isn't just getting an upgrade; it's getting a life update. A fresh coat of paint. A new Wi-Fi connection. And a family slowly (and sometimes reluctantly) trying to keep up with changing times. But while the world outside evolves, the little moments inside the house remain timeless, as per the press note.

Annu (now played by Anant Joshi) is "battling the familiar pressure of proving himself and the family, where ambition constantly wrestles with self-doubt." Aman returns quieter than before, carrying secrets of his own. And Shanti unexpectedly finds herself enjoying a little spotlight, thanks to the online popularity of "Bittu Ki Mummy," in a world suddenly obsessed with being seen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Talking about the new season, Vijay Koshy, President, TVF, shared, "With every season, Gullak has only grown closer to audiences because the Mishras feel like a family we all know. Season 5 reflects the changing realities of middle-class India while holding onto the warmth and simplicity that make the show special. This season is about growth, change, and the bittersweet feeling of moving forward while staying connected to your roots."

Also read: Prakash Raj takes sharp jibe at PM Narendra Modi's Melody moment with Giorgia Meloni, internet supports actor: 'Country's PM and his juvenile antics'

Geetanjali Kulkarni said, "Shanti has always been the emotional anchor of the Mishra family, but this season audiences will see a slightly different side to her - one that's adapting to a rapidly changing world in her own unique way. What I love most about Gullak is how honestly it captures everyday life, and I think that's why people see themselves in these characters year after year." 

Produced by The Viral Fever, the new season brings back the beloved ensemble featuring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, Helly Shah, and Anant Joshi stepping into the role of Annu this season.

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