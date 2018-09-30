Guess which Jon Snow ally is returning for final season of 'Game of Thrones'

A lot of characters died in Game of Thrones over the course of seven seasons. But there are also characters that we never heard from in a very long time. Lady Stoneheart theory remains in the books and we see no chances of it being used in the final season. But, if we are to believe Game of Thrones visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer, one significant character, that was part of the show from the beginning, will be making a comeback in the last season of the HBO fantasy show.

In an interview with Huffington Post, Bauer revealed that Jon Snow's direwolf Ghost will be back in season eight. The beast was not seen in a single episode of the penultimate season. But we got to see an interaction between Arya Stark and her direwolf Nymeria -- years after Arya drove her off in season one.

"Oh, you'll see him again. He has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8," Bauer said. "He does show up. … he's very present and does some pretty cool things."

Bauer added that creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss will be better people to discuss his absence so far, but he did explain that creating the direwolves for the show is very difficult.

"The direwolves are tough because you don't want to get them wrong, so we end up always shooting real wolves and doing a scaling trick with them, but the real wolves only behave in certain ways.

"I think that has something to do with why the direwolves are in the show but they’re not maybe as integral as they are in the books."

Bauer did not comment on Nymeria's return now that the plot is shifting to Winterfell and symbol of House of Stark being present makes complete sense.

The final season will air in 2019. We just need to wait and watch if Nymeria comes back.