Govinda sends first message from hospital after he accidentally shoots himself with revolver

Govinda has shared the first message from the hospital, he shared an audio message via his spokesperson.

On Tuesday morning, Bollywood star Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg while checking his gun at his Mumbai residence. He was taken to a nearby hospital and admitted to the ICU.

The actor has now shared the first message from the hospital, he shared an audio message via his spokesperson in which he says, "Aap sab logo ke ashirwad, aur maa-baap ke ashirwad aur guru ki kripa ke vajah se, jo goli lagi thi, vo ab nikaal di gayi hai. Aap sab logo ki prarthanaon ke liye dhanyawad!"

Govinda has been taken to the nearest hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his revolver this morning, according to Mumbai Police. The incident took place around 4:45 am in the morning on Tuesday.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

A Mumbai Police official also confirmed that Govinda is fine and the injury is not serious. However, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

(With inputs from ANI)

