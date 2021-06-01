Govinda-Neelam Kothari set 'Super Dancer 4' stage on fire as they reunite after 20 years

This weekend, Super Dancer – Chapter 4 celebrates 35 years of actors Neelam Kothari and Govinda. It promises to be quite a reunion as the actors will be meeting after 20 long years. They will be seen enjoying and reminiscing the good ol' days to a hilt!

From a grand entry to a trip down memory lane and impromptu jigs on stage with the judges and contestants, Neelam and Govinda are sure to set the stage on fire. But that's not all. The audience can look forward to a very special tribute planned by the contestants and the super gurus for Govinda and Neelam on their chartbuster songs.

Meanwhile, Neelam's husband and actor Samir Soni on Monday shared a clip from the upcoming episode on Instagram. The video features Govinda and Neelam making a stunning entry together.

Both the actors set the stage on fire with an impromptu dance performance to their popular song 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' from the 1987 film 'Khudgarz'. The track was sung by Mohammed Aziz and Sadhana Sargam.

We also see some glimpses of Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu who are cheering up for Govinda and Neelam.

For the unversed, Shilpa, Geeta and Anurag are co-judging the show.

While sharing the clip, Samir wrote, "And the 20-year wait is finally over."

Take a look at the videos and pictures here:

Govinda and Neelam Kothari have worked together in several films during the 80s including 'Khudgarz', 'Gharana', 'Love 86' and 'Sindoor'.