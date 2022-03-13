Govinda grooves to 'Prem Jaal Mein Phas Gaya Main Toh’ on 'India's Got Talent', video goes viral

Bollywood actor Govinda is one of the best dancers that we have in the country. Every time he performs, we go crazy. He has his unique style of dancing because of which people love watching him.

Recently, Govinda appeared on the sets of ‘India’s Got Talent’ where he grooved to his popular song ‘Prem Jaal Mein Phas Gayi Main Toh’ from the film ‘Jis Desh mein Ganga Rehta Hai.’ The video of the same has been uploaded by the official page of SonyTV on Instagram. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Manaiye Holi ka Jashn hoga mam with the talented performers of India’s Got Talent. Dekhiye #IndiasGotTalent season 9, Sat-Sun 8pm, sirf @sonytvofficial par.”

It continued, “#BombFireCrew ke saath milkar Govinda ji ne dikhaaya apne evergreen rhythm aur moves ka kamaal! Dekhiye aise hi kayi saare mazedaar pal #IndiaGotTalent Season 9 ke holi special episode mein, aaj aur kal raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.” Also Read: 'Why will I need publicity like this': Krushna Abhishek on his feud with Govinda

Watch video:

The video is now doing rounds on social media. Govinda fans have been commenting under the post. Apart from Govina, Karisha will also appear in the show. Govinda and Karisma recreated their magic grooving the song sung by Sonu Nigam bringing back the memories of the 1990s. Talking about 'Hero No. 1', the comedy film was inspired by the 1972 comedy-drama film 'Bawarchi' starring the legendary late Rajesh Khanna in the lead role, which in itself is a remake of the 1966 Bengali classic 'Galpo Holeo Satti'.

Apart from the two main leads, 'Hero No. 1' had a large ensemble of talented actors such as Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Shakti Kapoor, Rakesh Bedi, Himani Shivpuri, Anil Dhawan, and Tiku Talsania. The music of the film was scored by Anand-Milind and featured hit songs such as 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai', 'Main Paidal Se Jaa Raha Tha', 'Saaton Janam Tujko Paate' and obviously, 'U. P. Wala Thumka'.