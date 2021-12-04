‘Goli beta masti nahi’: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Nidhi Bhanushali drops hilarious photo with Kush Shah

We're all aware of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's enormous fan base. Despite the fact that the character of 'sonu' has changed several times, Nidhi Bhanushali, who took up the part when Jheel Mehta left, is still remembered fondly.

The actress is known for posting hot photos of herself on social media, which have gone viral a lot of times.

Recently she shared a photo with Kush Shah who is popularly known as ‘Goli’ on ‘TMKOC’.

Take a look-

As soon as she uploaded the pics, fans started commenting 'goli beta masti nahi'.

In photos uploaded a few days ago, she went for kohl in her eyes, a nose ring, a splash of pink lipstick, light makeup, and brushed up cheeks for the glitz. She finished off her ensemble with a set of earrings and some killer expressions

Nidhi had previously shared pictures from Priya Ahuja's pre-wedding ceremony. Priya Ahuja and her spouse Malav Rajda reaffirmed their wedding vows on November 19, their tenth wedding anniversary. Priya, who portrays Rita reporter on the show, married Malav Rajda in 2011. Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar, Kush Shah aka Goli, and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu attended the couple's Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet events.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali spent a long time on the longest-running show in India, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’. Palak Sidhwani took her place and is now portraying Sonu Bhide.