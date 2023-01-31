Goa trip, inappropriate video, blackmail: Here's why Vaishali Takkar decided to end her life

Vaishali Takkar

Popular television actress Vaishali Takkar, who was seen in popular serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, ended her life by hanging herself, in Indore, on Sunday morning of October 16. A suicide note was also found near her dead body. Indore police recently presented some new developments related to the case before the court, and it's been revealed why Vaishali took such a major step.

The real reason behind Vaishali's death

As per the report of Aaj Tak, a chargesheet presented by Indore police to the court, Vaishali's ex-boyfriend Rahul, who is married, blackmailed the actress with her inappropriate video. Rahul and his wife Disha Navlani mentally harassed Vaishali, and they even sent her video to her would-be husband Mitesh Gaur, leading to their breakup. Thus, Vaishali decided to end her life.

When did Rahul shoot Vaishali's inappropriate video?

According to the report presented by police, Vaishali went on a vacation in Goa with Rahul on August 2021. From August 23 to 25, Rahul and Vaishali stayed in room number 9 of the Kaza Boutique Hotel. The duo got closer to each other, and Rahul even made a false promise of marrying her. During their stay, Rahul captured an indecent video of Vaishali secretly.

READ: Vaishali Takkar death case: Ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani, mentioned in actress' suicide note, arrested in Indore

When Rahul and Disha blackmailed Vaishali

After shooting the video, Vaishali was blackmailed by Rahul and his wife. Soon, after their Goa vacay, Rahul dumped Vaishali, but a year later, in 2022, Vaishali was about to get married to Mitesh. Rahul sent their photos and videos to Mitesh through his Instagram ID in America. After watching the video, Mitesh decided to end his relationship with Vaishali.

Vaishali went into depression

After her marriage broke, Vaishali got depressed. During the police investigation, they contacted Callifornia-based engineer Mitesh Gaur. He was asked to testify and come to India. But he shared the video chat, photos and other screenshots that helped the police to join the pieces.

Vaishali's 12-page suicide note

A suicide note was also recovered near Vaishali's dead body. As per the note, she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani. In the suicide note, Vaishali had accused Rahul Navlani of torturing him physically and mentally, in which Rahul`s wife Disha was also supporting him. Rahul was arrested from his Indore home on October 20.