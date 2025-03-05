Rajat and Digvijay’s friends quickly stepped in to stop the fight, holding them back to keep things from getting worse. One of the friends told Rajat that it wasn’t the right time to fight.

Bigg Boss 18 contestants Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee had a heated argument when Rajat confronted Digvijay about his comments calling Rajat a criminal. Rajat got furious, threatening to slap and beat Digvijay, using strong language in what appeared to be a posh hotel.

In the video, Rajat, with his arm around Digvijay’s shoulder, said, "Bhai ne bola tha main ek criminal hoon, mere gharwalon ko sharam aati hai mere saath rehne mein, aur main police se bhaaga hua hoon Gujarat mein." To which, Digvijay replied, "When did I say that you're still a criminal?"

Rajat, still furious, threatened, "Mere bhai, yaha se thappad maarta hua road tak leke jaunga...G**nd tod ke haath mein de dunga." He then pushed Digvijay, who wasn't willing to back down. Digvijay, equally angry, challenged Rajat to try and hit him. The situation quickly escalated as both were on the verge of physical confrontation.

Rajat and Digvijay's friends quickly stepped in to separate the two, holding them back to prevent the situation from getting worse. One of the friends was heard telling Rajat that it was not the "right time" for fight. The exact location where the argument took place could not be confirmed.

The entire incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media. Netizens were quick to criticize Rajat for his aggressive behavior and harsh words, calling out his outlandish actions.

This isn't the first time Rajat has faced serious allegations. In 2024, the YouTuber was arrested after being accused of kidnapping and assaulting a minor in Gujarat, with reports also claiming that he had even urinated on the victim.

During his time on Bigg Boss 18, Rajat promised host Salman Khan and the other contestants that he was determined to turn a new leaf in his life, leaving behind his past behavior. He was also seen emotionally breaking down in front of his mother during the Family Week, revealing that his past still haunted him, and it hurt him when people brought up his controversies.

As of now, neither Digvijay nor Rajat have issued an official statement regarding their fight.