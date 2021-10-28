'Glad Sidharth Shukla's mother is with her': Himanshi Khurana expresses concern for Shehnaaz Gill

"Asim and I discuss how Shehnaaz needs Rita aunty and she should be under her guidance," Himanshi Khurana said in a recent interview.

Punjabi actor-singer and controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Himanshi Khurana, who found the love of her life, Asim Riaz, on the Salman Khan-hosted show, also found two friends, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill with whom she bonded inside the Bigg Boss house.

And now, nearly two months after the tragic demise of Sidharth Shukla who won 'Bigg Boss 13', in an interview with a leading daily, Himanshi spoke about the actor's death and expressed her concern about Shehnaaz Gill.

Speaking about Sidharth, Himanshi said that his death taught her that hatred, fights are meaningless, and all that matters is that we spend as much time with our loved ones. "We are busy running behind money, work, success and often don't give time to our loved ones, but his death taught us to spend time with our dear ones as we don't know when is your last time," Himanshi told ETimes.

For the unversed, before entering the reality show, Himanshi and Shehnaaz were not on good terms. However, that changed after they lived in the same house. They eventually became cordial. And now, after Sidharth's death, Himanshi said that she and Asim have been worried about Shehnaaz. She added that they feel Sidharth's mother being by Shehnaaz's side in this hour of grief for the both of them, could give her strength.

"As a girl, I feel she needs a very strong support and I am very glad that Sidharth's mother is with her during this tough phase. Asim had gone to attend his last rites and he told me that Sidharth's mother is a very strong lady and how she handled everything. Asim and I discuss how Shehnaaz needs Rita aunty and she should be under her guidance. Shehnaaz is currently not in that frame of mind. Aisi haalat mein nahi hai ke sab kuch soojh boojh se kar sake (She is not in a condition to think rationally)…. It is a very tough situation for everyone and Shehnaaz has never seen a phase like this. I feel no one should go through this pain. Right now, she needs someone mature and strong who can help her to move ahead in life. Because she is in this tough profession," Himanshi said.

Requesting the industry to give Shehnaaz time to cope up with the loss in her life and allow her some space and not judge her, Himanshi further added, "In the showbiz medium, I tell you it doesn't matter to people how you are feeling and what is bothering you. Nobody cares about your mental health. The moment the camera rolls, you have to start performing and smile. If I don't behave nicely with the media for one day, the next day, there will be stories written about my rudeness but nobody will understand what problems I must be facing in my real life. I don't think people should push Shehnaaz to that level or put her under that pressure and let her live and breathe," the singer concluded.