‘Ghum Hain Kiskey Pyar Mein’ actress Kishori Shahane meets with serious road accident

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ fame Kishori Shahane, who is playing an important character in the show, on Saturday met with a ‘dangerous’ road accident. However, the actress is safe, but the car got damaged.

On February 5, Kishori Shahane’s car got hit by a truck. The photo of the same is now going viral on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a picture in which a damaged car got hit by a truck on Instagram. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Ghum Hain KisikeyPyar Mein actress #kishorishahane met with a very dangerous car accident. The car was damaged but she and her family were safe and sound. God bless #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin.”

As soon as this news circulated, her worried fans started commenting on the post. One of them mentioned, “Oh my god … thank god plz heal soon whoever got hurt.” The second one mentioned, “Omg what's happening to Marathi film industry, i hope she and her entire family recovers soon and our lata maam too god bless her with quick and healthy recovery........”

The third one said, “Ohh noooo Allah bless u.” The fourth one mentioned, “Omgg!! Thank God she and her family are fine.”

Her fans were shocked after hearing this news. They are wishing her a very ‘speedy recorvery.’ For the unversed, Kishori Shahne portrays the very famoous character of Bhavani Chavan, also known as Virat Chawan’s aunty, in the popular drama ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.’ She is one of the most favourite and popular actresses in the Hindi-Marathi film industry and TV. She has impressed a million of people with her dedicated performance in the popular in the drama.

Apart from this, she is a trained classical and folk dancer.