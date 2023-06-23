Search icon
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Tanvi Thakkar, Aaditya Kapadia blessed with a baby boy

Television actors Tanvi Thakkar and Aaditya Kapadia embrace parenthood as they welcome their baby boy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Television actors Tanvi Thakkar and Aaditya Kapadia who announced their pregnancy earlier this year welcomed their baby boy on June 19. The actors shared the news with fans on social media.

On Thursday, Tanvi Thakkar took to her Instagram and shared the joyous news of embracing parenthood with her fans on Instagram. The actress shared a picture from the hospital wherein the couple can be seen standing and adoring their newborn. However, the actress covered her baby’s face with a red heart. The couple could be seen flashing big smiles while looking at their baby. The actress captioned the post, “19.06.2023 #everythingbeginsfromhere.”

Many television celebrities congratulated the couple for the big news and showered their blessings on the newborn. Pearl V Puri wrote, “Many many congratulations.” Vahbiz Dorabzi wrote, “Can't waitttttt to meet my Lil Prince...Masi is soooo exciteddd.” Ishita Dutta commented, “Cannot wait to hug you and the little munchkin…. Lots of love.” Fans also showered their love on the couple as well their baby.

Aaditya Kapadia and Tanvi Thakkar started dating in 2014 and after a courtship of 7 years, the couple decided to tie the knot in 2021. Since they announced their pregnancy, the couple has been posting fun reels on social media about pregnancy and embracing parenthood.

Tanvi Thakkar is best known for essaying the role of Shivani Bua in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, however, the actress left the show after the leap. The actress has also been featured in several other television shows like Bahu Humari Rajnikant, Sarvggun Samapann, and more.

Read Inside photos of actors Tanvi Thakker-Aditya Kapadia's haldi, mehendi ceremony

 

