'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actor Neil Bhatt ties the knot with Aishwarya Sharma- SEE pics

Neil Bhatt on Tuesday took to Instagram and dropped pictures from his wedding with Aishwarya Sharma.

Television actor Neil Bhatt on Tuesday tied the knot with Aishwarya in a private ceremony, in Indore. He himself took to Instagram and shared this news with everyone. He posted a few pictures on social media from his marriage.

Neil Bhatt on Tuesday took to Instagram and dropped pictures from his wedding with Aishwarya Sharma, with the caption, “From 1 to 2. From “ME” to “WE”. From “YOURS” and “MINE” to “OURS”. We achieved TOGETHERNESS.” Bride Aishwarya opted for a red saree with golden embroidery, she teamed up her attire with a white dupatta. Meanwhile, groom Neil Bhatt chose to wear off-white ethnic wear.

Take a look:

After seeing these pictures, celebrities and fans started commenting while wishing them a happy married life. Television actor Kishori Shahane Vij wrote, “Hearty congratulations beautiful couple..love you both.” One of the fans commented, “Congratulations to both of you and wish you a very happiest wedding life.”

On the work front, Neil Bhatt is portraying the character of ACP Virat Chavan in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, where he met the love of his life, Aishwarya Sharma.