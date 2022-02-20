Ghazal Alagh opens up about worst part of ‘Shark Tank India’

Headlines

India's first green hydrogen-run bus that emits water unveiled

India's biggest overseas hit, a forgotten film, sold 30 crore tickets abroad; more than RRR, Pathaan, Dangal combined

Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur rested ahead of 3rd ODI; Axar Patel ruled out

Meet Sandi Mann: a woman who gifts the moon’s land to SRK on every birthday

This Harvard alumnus leads Rs 63,359 crore company in India, he's a marathon runner

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's first green hydrogen-run bus that emits water unveiled

India's biggest overseas hit, a forgotten film, sold 30 crore tickets abroad; more than RRR, Pathaan, Dangal combined

Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur rested ahead of 3rd ODI; Axar Patel ruled out

6 habits to quit for weight loss

Top 10: Youngest cricketers ever to score ODI century for India

7 Chemicals that are harmful for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

India's biggest overseas hit, a forgotten film, sold 30 crore tickets abroad; more than RRR, Pathaan, Dangal combined

Mission Raniganj trailer: Akshay Kumar races against time to save 65 trapped miners, fans demand National Award already

This Bollywood actress comes from two royal families, started as a dancer, kept her marriage secret for years because...

HomeTelevision

Television

Ghazal Alagh opens up about worst part of ‘Shark Tank India’

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaerarth, and her husband and business partner Varun Alagh were recently featured on Raj Shamani's YouTube chat show.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Since it premiered in December of last year and finished on February 4, 'Shark Tank India' has been all the rage on the internet. The show's judges have become national icons, and their famous comments have been translated into humorous memes that have gone viral on social media.

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaerarth, and her husband and business partner Varun Alagh were recently featured on Raj Shamani's YouTube chat show ‘Figuring Out’.

 

Ghazal discussed a variety of issues in the interview, including how she was approached for the show, how she discovered she had invested in a few poor products on the show, and the worst aspect about filming the business reality show.

 

She told Raj in the interview, "There have been deals where you have loved their products, but then you went home and checked those products on Amazon, you go like, ‘Oh my God! What do you do now?’ but you can’t then go back, right? Because the data that they shared was correct, now products don’t have a good rating, then it is your problem. So stuff like that has also happened."

 

 

She also discussed the elements of the show that she didn't enjoy alot. She said, "The worst part is when they shoot your stills. You don’t have to use your brains at all, and you just have to pose."

On the other hand, she added, "Otherwise it is a very interesting show, I loved being there thought I was there for a very short period of time, of course because of being pregnant, but I gave them, in total, around eight days (eight episodes), but overall experience was very good. It was fun, especially the banter between the sharks, we had a lot of fun backstage."

 

Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics creator Vineeta Singh, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, boAt founder Aman Gupta, and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh are among the judges on the show.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru woman's 'Bumble-tastic' skills secures her an investor's offer, internet reacts

Deeply concerned about allegations raised by PM Justin Trudeau against India: US

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani get Rs 2069 crore payment from KKR, Reliance Retail valued at…

This National Award-winning actress sold coffee at petrol station for Rs 30 per day, tried to take her life twice

Kiku Sharda pens emotional note after losing both his parents within 2 months: ‘Thoda ruk jaate, kuch baatien karni thi'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE