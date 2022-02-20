Ghazal Alagh opens up about worst part of ‘Shark Tank India’

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaerarth, and her husband and business partner Varun Alagh were recently featured on Raj Shamani's YouTube chat show.

Since it premiered in December of last year and finished on February 4, 'Shark Tank India' has been all the rage on the internet. The show's judges have become national icons, and their famous comments have been translated into humorous memes that have gone viral on social media.

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaerarth, and her husband and business partner Varun Alagh were recently featured on Raj Shamani's YouTube chat show ‘Figuring Out’.

Ghazal discussed a variety of issues in the interview, including how she was approached for the show, how she discovered she had invested in a few poor products on the show, and the worst aspect about filming the business reality show.

She told Raj in the interview, "There have been deals where you have loved their products, but then you went home and checked those products on Amazon, you go like, ‘Oh my God! What do you do now?’ but you can’t then go back, right? Because the data that they shared was correct, now products don’t have a good rating, then it is your problem. So stuff like that has also happened."

She also discussed the elements of the show that she didn't enjoy alot. She said, "The worst part is when they shoot your stills. You don’t have to use your brains at all, and you just have to pose."

On the other hand, she added, "Otherwise it is a very interesting show, I loved being there thought I was there for a very short period of time, of course because of being pregnant, but I gave them, in total, around eight days (eight episodes), but overall experience was very good. It was fun, especially the banter between the sharks, we had a lot of fun backstage."

Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics creator Vineeta Singh, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, boAt founder Aman Gupta, and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh are among the judges on the show.