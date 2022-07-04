Ghanshyam Nayak’s son breaks silence on Kiran Bhatt replacing his father as Nattu Kaka in TMKOC

Credit: File photo

A few days ago, producer Asit Kumarr Modi introduced Kiran Bhatt as the new Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He shared a video from his Twitter account and informed netizens about the same with an emotional message.

For the uninitiated, Ghanshyam Nayak, old Nattu Kaka, was suffering from cancer. He passed away on October 3, his fans miss seeing him on the show. His son Vikas Nayak has finally talked about Kiran Bhatt replaying his father in the how. While speaking to ETimes, he said, “I think Kiran Bhatt Ji who has come in, will probably do good justice to the role originally played by my father. My Dad acted in many Gujarati plays that Kiran ji produced. He has a fascination for watches and he often gifted watches to my Dad. I sent him a text congratulating him on his appointment.”

He added, “Well, with this new element, I think the show will bounce back. I hadn’t seen it of late, but now I will.”

Meanwhile, the producer of the show requested his fans to accept new Nattu kaka and forgive if they made mistakes. Sharing the video, Asit Kumarr Modi wrote, “NEW! Asit Bhai Presents Nattu Kaka! | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”

Emotional fans reacted to the news, one of them wrote, “Ghanshyam Nayak Sir Ki Yaad Ayegi But Yeh Wale Natu Kaka Bhi Mast Hain Super Excited For Upcoming Episodes Of TMKOC.” The second one mentioned, “Ghanshyam Nayak Cannot Be Replaced...... But We Are Happy To See Nattu Kaka's Character Is Back Again.”

The third person commented, “The old characters were very good, no one can replace them but still we welcome new nattu kaka....! Ghanshyam Nayak was seriously great !” The forth one commented, “This proves that TMKOC's every character is an emotion to us , weather it's the great role of jethalal or its a comparatively small role of Chalu Ji (Pandey Ji ) . Every character from this serial has connected to its audience.. And as Asit sir said, the show must go on , and will definitely go on.”

Another person said, “Ghanshyam Nayak was an absolute gem and will always stay in our hearts as the first Nattu Kaka. No body can replace what he brought to that character. But as they say, the show must go on. Will accept the new person in the character with as much affection….”