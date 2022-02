'Gehraiyaan' title song out: Perfect musical ode to love and longing

The soundtrack of Amazon Original Movie 'Gehraiyaan' starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa has been creating waves worldwide and has everyone hooked.

The soothing melody of the title track had already won hearts with the short glimpse that was released with the film's teaser. The full song which is out now is the perfect musical ode to love and longing.

Check out the full song below:

Designed and Penned by Ankur Tewari, the lyrics perfectly emote the intense narrative of the film and its characters. Composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and Savera, 'Gehraiyaan' is a Hindi adaptation of the original song, Frontline by the same artists and features vocals by Lothika Jha. With its first track Doobey already topping the charts, Gehraiyaan’s soundtrack is already proving to be hit among the audiences.

Featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads, the film also includes Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.