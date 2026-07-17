'Gawaar jaisi...': Shehnaaz Gill slammed after viral video of her mocking therapy surfaces

Shehnaaz Gill has drawn criticism online after a viral interview clip showed her making remarks about therapy, with many social media users accusing her of trivialising mental health.

Actress Shehnaaz Gill has landed in controversy after a video from one of her recent interviews went viral on social media. The actress, who is currently promoting her upcoming Punjabi film Ishqnama, made remarks about therapy that have triggered criticism online, with many netizens accusing her of making light of mental health.

What Shehnaaz Gill said

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz was asked by a fan whether she goes for therapy. Responding to the question, the actress said she did not feel the need for it.

"Therapy ki zarorat hie nahi hai. Therapy toh saamne walon ko chahiye jo akad maar rahe hai mere aage. Mujhe thodi chahiye? Main toh smile kar hie rahi hoon (There's no need for therapy. Therapy is needed to those people who strut around me. Do I need it? I'm smiling anyway)."

She further added:

"Therapy unko zarorat hai, jo log apne aapko pata nahi kya samajhte hain. Unki 'main' down karo. Therapy hum logo ko bilkul zarorat nahi hai, jinme hai hie nahi yeh chize (Therapy is needed for those who do not know what they think of themselves. Lower their minds. Therapy is not needed for people like us who do not have these things)."

Netizens criticise the actress

A clip of the interview was later shared on Reddit, where many users criticised Shehnaaz's comments and said she should have responded more carefully to a topic related to mental health.

One Reddit user wrote, "If you don't know how to speak, then you shouldn't say anything. Indian celebrities are literally illiterate except for a few. She could simply say she doesn't take therapy or doesn't have any idea about it, but nahi (sic)."

Another commented, "Why she always acts and says stupid things? I hv never seen any clip of her acting normal or saying something normal (sic)." A third user wrote, "I mean what do you expect from people who are not literate in any way (sic)."

Shehnaaz has not responded

The actress has not reacted publicly to the criticism or addressed the viral video so far.

Ishqnama to release this month

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for the release of her Punjabi film Ishqnama, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 24, 2026.