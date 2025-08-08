Twitter
Gautami Kapoor slammed for wanting to gift sex toy to 16-year-old daughter: 'Perfect way to traumatise your child for life'

Gautami Kapoor is married to Ram Kapoor, who was recently debarred from the promotions of his show Mistry after he made some sexually inapproproiate remarks during the promotional interviews. Now, Gautami is being slammed for his "absurb" statement.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 04:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Gautami Kapoor with daughter Sia Kapoor

In the last two decades, Gautami Kapoor has starred in famous shows and films including Ghar Ek Mandir, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Gyaarah Gyaarah, Fanaa and Student of the Year among others. In an interview in May this year, she stated that she wanted to gift a sex toy to her 16-year-old daughter and was heavily trolled for her statement.

Talking to Hauterrfly, Gautami said, "When my daughter turned 16, I was thinking about gifting her a sex toy or a vibrator. When I discussed with her, and she responded, 'Mom, have you lost it?' I told her to think about how many mothers would come and ask their daughters why don't I give you such gifts? Why not experiment? What my mom didn't do with me, I want to do with my daughter. I want her to experience everything. A lot of women go through life without experiencing the pleasures of it. Why be in that situation? Today, my daughter is 19 and appreciates the fact that I had that thought and respects me for that."

The same video has again resurfaced on the Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, and the actress is being slammed again for her "absurd" thoughts. Reacting to her clip, one netizen said, "And then she talks about it in her interviews. Perfect way to traumatise your child for life", while another added, "Sounds like Gautami Kapoor was really trying to have a 'progressive parent of the year' moment..But managed to overshoot the landing like a rocket with no fuel. I mean, giving your daughter a vibrator at 16 and announcing it like it’s some kind of family heirloom? Wow."

"Imagine her daughter's peers finding this video, so embarassing", read another comment. A Reddit user also shared that it would have been fine if she had said condom, "I would have agreed 100% had she said condoms. But this is crossing a line." Slamming Gautami, another netizen said, "I appreciate parents talking about sex and giving sex ed to their children and everyone must do it. But this is creepy AF and pushing it. And imagine sharing this in a podcast for the whole world to see and that kid has been exposed for life."

Gautami Kapoor is married to Ram Kapoor, who was recently debarred from the promotions of his show Mistry after he made some sexually inapproproiate remarks during the promotional interviews. The couple has two children, daughter Sia Kapoor and son Aks Kapoor.

READ | This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
