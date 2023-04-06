Search icon
Gautam Vig's romantic picture with mystery girl sparks relationship speculations, fans are convinced it's Tina Datta

Gautam Singh Vig of Bigg Boss 16-fame sparked speculations about his dating life with his latest Instagram post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

Gautam Vig's romantic picture with mystery girl sparks relationship speculations, fans are convinced it's Tina Datta
Gautam Vig with a mystery girl

Actor Gautam Singh Vig has sent his fans into frenzy with his latest Instagram post. The actor posted a picture of himself with a woman, whose face is hidden. The body language of the two in the picture, along with the romantic-sounding caption Gautam used for the post, has fans convinced that he is in a relationship. However, many are not convinced.

On Thursday, Gautam posted a picture on his Instagram handle, which sees him dressed in a black shirt and trousers, sitting on a stone bench. A woman, dressed in pink salwar-suit, can be seen leaning into him with Gautam’s arm around her. Her face is hidden by Gautam’s face as she seemingly says something in his ear.

Gautam captioned the picture: ‘Likh Chuki hai kismat meri lakiro mein tera naam, ab na koi Dooriya (Fate has written your name in my destiny, no distances can exist now)’. The picture and the caption led many fans to speculate that Gautam is in a relationship. “Is this a relationship announcement omg,” wrote one. Others began guessing as to who the mystery woman could be. Many suggested it was Gautam’s Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Tina Datta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

However, others were not convinced. “It’s just a way to create buzz for his upcoming music video with this girl,” wrote one user. Many others echoed this sentiment and said it did seem like promotion for a music video. “Good way to create buzz about your upcoming song,” read one comment.

Gautam has been part of several popular TV shows like Naamkaran, Pinjara Khubsurati Ka, Tantra, and Ishq Subhan Allah. He further gained fame with his appearance in the sixteenth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss last year. Currently, Gautam is starring in the show Junooniyatt on Colors, in which he is playing the lead.

