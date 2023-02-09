Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta open up about their upcoming show Junooniyatt after Bigg Boss 16

Junooniyatt

After Bigg Boss 16, Producer Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey will bring their musical romance Junooniyatt. Starring Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig and Neha Rana, Junooniyatt is touted as a relationship drama that chronicles the lives of three aspiring artists, who have their own reasons for pursuing music. Producer Ravie Dubey says, “The three characters have a love for music, but their personalities are starkly different. Viewers will find the characters relatable as they are following their dreams while love is around the corner. This is our third association with Colors and we're looking forward to lots of love from viewers for it."

Excited to be essaying the role of Jahaan, Ankit Gupta says, "The audience got to connect with me on a deeper level in Bigg Boss 16 and now I’m excited to reconnect with them through this new fiction show based on music. My look reflects the persona of someone who lives for music, and I’m thrilled that it received so much love from the audience. He hoped that Junooniyatt will win the hearts of the viewers, who will see him in the avatar of an introvert obsessed with music."

Set to be seen in the role of Jordan, Gautam Singh Vig says, “I’m still reeling from the love that I received for my stint in Bigg Boss 16 and I hope to give some of it back by bringing alive the character of Jordan for them in this new show." Gautam further revealed that he has been learning vocals and instruments to get into the skin of his character and that has been a novel experience for him.

Playing the role of Elahi, Neha Rana says that the biggest blessing in life is to be able to do what you love. "My character Elahi in Junooniyatt is gifted with incredible talent for music, but she still feels incomplete and craves her mother’s presence. What she and I have in common is that we both look for solace in music. The strength that she gets from it, is her Junooniyatt. I’m thrilled about the kind of impact the show is touted to make and working with Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta." Junooniyatt will premiere on Colors on February 13, every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Colors