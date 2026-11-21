Gaurav Khanna revealed that to become one of India's top television stars, he quit a high-paying corporate job.

In 20 years, Gaurav Khanna has become a household name due to extensive work in television, leading popular daily soaps, and winning reality shows. He will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, fulfilling the manifestation he made two decades ago.

Gaurav Khanna admits quitting a well-paying corporate job for acting

At the launch event of the show, Farah Khan brought its ‘Kaash ya Kaafi’ theme into her chat with the two leads. When she asked Gaurav about his own ‘kaash’, he looked back on the years before acting, when he had moved to Mumbai for an MBA and was working in a well-paying corporate job. “I had a pretty good corporate job with a fat package. I had no idea that there might be an actor in me or that I could learn to act. I wish I had entered the industry a little earlier. I always tell my friends that I could have done more work or met more people,” Gaurav told Farah.

Gaurav's first audition happened by accident

His first audition, as it turned out, happened by chance. Gaurav had taken a friend to an audition in Aram Nagar and was waiting outside on his bike when someone invited him in to try out. When the casting team asked for his profile, he thought they meant his CV. Farah had her own take on his late start. “You came in late, so you’ll be around for longer,” she told him. Gaurav also spoke about why he believes in moving forward when things get difficult. "There can be a lot of obstacles along the way, problems and speed breakers. But always keep moving," he said.

What is Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan?

In the show, Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya play Manav and Janaki, a couple who see the life they’ve built together differently after 20 years of marriage. Janaki finds happiness in what they have, while Manav thinks about the wishes he’s put aside. Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan will start streaming from November 24, 9 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.