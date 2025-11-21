FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TELEVISION

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

BB fans are fighting over their favourite contestants to see who they crown as the Bigg Boss 19 winner. We view Gaurav Khanna as the ultimate champion, and a theory supports the claim. Read on to know more.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 03:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19 will soon come to an end. The grand finale of BB19 will take place in the first week of December. Currently, there are nine contestants in the house. Among them, 'TV ka superstar' Gaurav Khanna is looking the strongest contender for the title this season. Amid the fan clashes on the internet, GK has a high chance of being the winner, and there is a strange reason behind it. It is said that behind every successful man, there is a woman. Similarly, one of the primary reasons for Gaurav winning the show is his wife, Akanksha Chamola. Did you know that before Bigg Boss 19, a contestant won BB, and she was also linked with Akanksha? 

Akansha Chamola is the lucky charm in Bigg Boss? 

In 2021, Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. Among strong contenders, including Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, and Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the season. You'll be surprised to know that Akanksha and Tejasswi have worked very closely. They were co-stars in the popular show Swaragini. Akanksha and Tejasswi are good friends, and their bond somehow worked in the latter's favour as well. Fast forward to 2025, in Bigg Boss 19, Akanksha's husband, Gaurav Khanna, is fighting for the ultimate glory. Given the connection and Akanksha's goodwill, the fate will be in favour of GK. Even if you follow Gaurav's journey, he has won multiple hampers throughout the season. He also earned the validation of 'superstar' from the megastar host, Salman Khan himself. What else do we need to prove it?

About Bigg Boss 19 finale 

According to the reports, the BB19 finale is scheduled for December 7. The top 9 contestants are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha.

