Gaurav Khanna, who became the superstar of the television world for playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, has confirmed his exit from the show. In a recent interview, Gaurav Khanna said he quit the Rajan Shahi-produced hit TV show after it took a 15-year leap. There were rumours about Gaurav Khanna's exit, especially after reports of his fallout with his co-star Rupali Ganguly, however, the actor clarified that his character had run its course and so quitting was the right decision.

In an interview with ETimes, Gaurav Khanna said, "People have been constantly asking me about my return to Anupamaa. Rajan sir had discussed the possibility of a grand re-entry for the character, and we waited two months for it to materialise. However, the storyline had to progress, and waiting no longer made sense. He, too, felt it was time for me to explore something bigger. So, for now, Anuj’s chapter is closed, but I see it as a comma, not a full stop. If the story demands and my schedule allows, I’d be happy to return. Anuj was originally planned as a three-month cameo, but it became a defining part of my career, lasting over three years. That kind of love is rare, and I can’t thank my fans enough for it."

Gaurav Khanna also addressed rumours of a rift with Rupali Ganguly. He neither confirmed nor denied the reports but clarified, "I don’t engage in retaliatory interviews or respond to rumours. What matters is the work we’ve created together. I’ve always focused on my craft, and what happens beyond the ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is secondary. Being friends with your co-actors can help, but it’s not essential for delivering impactful performances. Acting, like cricket, may involve teamwork, but at the end of the day, your individual effort and preparation matter most."

Gaurav Khanna is now ready to explore new avenues and is eager to also work in the OTT space as he feels it offers 'well-crafted characters and meaningful storytelling'.

