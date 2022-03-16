Gauahar Khan massively trolled for taking indirect dig at 'The Kashmir Files'

Actress Gauahar Khan is known for being an avid social media user. She never hesitates from sharing her views on various topics. However, this time her views caught netizens' attention in a wrong way. Yesterday, Khan tweeted saying that if people fail to recognise agendas then they're dumb. Gauahar tweeted, "If u don’t see the propaganda , ur soul is blind , deaf and dumb!"

Check out the tweet

If u don’t see the propaganda , ur soul is blind , deaf and dumb — Gauahar Khan March 15, 2022

Well, the netizens found her views distasteful, and many of them considered it as an 'indirect attack' on Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial 'The Kashmir Files.' There are users who think that Gauahar considers Vivek's film as an 'agenda' for particular political parties. Khan had to face the heat of users as they trolled her massively. "If this is in regards of The Kashmir files movie which you see as a propaganda. I am unfollowing you straight away," warned a user. Another user felt pity on Khan and asserted, "This is so sad to see educated people like you declaring it as a propaganda... to all my fellow Muslim citizens who are in misconception that this movie is spreading hate towards them NOO .Movie bs ek sachhai h jo itni kadwi h ki jhoothi lag ri , movie bs ye btane k liye h ki." One of the user said, "V r educated individuals with a broad minded perspective which won't bring hatred hatredness for the other community but atleast ppl should know what generations were unaware of... Probably everyone needs a "SOUL" to grieve pains of "Kashmiri Pandits." U r deaf dumb n blind I think. Itna sab kuch dekhne k bad bhi tumko propaganda lagta hai," panned another netizen.

Check out some reactions

If this is in regards of The Kashmir files movie which you see as a propaganda. I am unfollowing you straight away March 15, 2022

This is so sad to see educated people like you declaring it as a propaganda... to all my fellow Muslim citizens who are in misconception that this movie is spreading hate towards them NOO .

Movie bs ek sachhai h jo itni kadwi h ki jhoothi lag ri , movie bs ye btane k liye h ki — Pragati Shukla (@arrimorimaiya) March 15, 2022

Oh really. So Kashmiri pandits ening up in tears across cinemas, expressing that finally someone has shown their story is all fake? Shame on you https://t.co/wNyV7Ael6F March 15, 2022

Vivek's 'The Kashmir Files' has become the talk-of-the-town. The film has surpassed all the expectations and set new records. A film that opened around 3 CR on Friday, went on to collect 15 CR on a Monday, such is the craze of this film.