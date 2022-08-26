Gauahar Khan reacts to netizens taking offense to Ranbir Kapoor's 'phailaod' comment, says 'log kuch zyaada hi...'

Ranbir Kapoor Gauahar Khan

Television actress Gauhar Khan has reacted to netizens' harsh reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's comment to his wife Alia Bhatt. Recently, while promoting their upcoming mega-adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Ranbir made a comment on Alia's weight gain during a live session. This comment didn't go well with netizens, and they called Kapoor's joke distasteful.

This week, Ranbir was spotted promoting the film with Nagarjuna and SS Rajamouli in Chennai. During the press conference, Ranbir addressed the audience's discontent and apologised for mocking Alia. Now, Gauhar has stepped in and stated that people have become over-sensitive, and they can even get offended when a husband and wife are having a laugh.

On her Twitter, Gauhar posted, "Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar , take light , it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world."

Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar , take light , it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world . August 25, 2022

Recently, Ranbir, Ayan, and Alia gathered for a live session on YouTube after launching the teaser of one of the songs from the film, Dance Ka Bhoot, and answered some fan questions too. The trio even took some fan questions during the live session and discussed about the music of Brahmastra composed by Pritam.

When one fan asked them why they are not promoting Brahmastra aggresively, the Raazi actress said, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not 'phailod' everywhere, right now our focus is...". Before she could say further, Ranbir pointed at Alia’s baby bump and said, "Well I can say somebody has 'phailod'."

The actor, who was last seen in Shamshera in a double role, was heavily criticised for his comment on Alia's pregnancy weight gain and was asked the same question on Wednesday, August 24, during the Chennai promotions. Ranbir then apologised to everyone saying he has a bad sense of humour.