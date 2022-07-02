Gauahar Khan reveals Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle thought she was 'too good looking' for his film

Credit: Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Famous actress Gauahar Khan, who was the winner of Bigg Boss season 7 and has worked in hit movies including Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Ishaqzaade, has recently revealed that she appeared for five rounds of auditions for a role in Anil Kapoor starrer Slumdog Millionaire, directed by Danny Boyle.

Gauahar said that the director of the film thought she is too good-looking for his film Slumdog Millionaire. While speaking to Film Companion, she stated, “One of the biggest projects I lost in my life was because I was too good looking for it, and it was Slumdog millionaire. I have met Danny Boyle, and I have done five rounds of auditions for it. After the fifth round he said ‘You’re a fantastic actor, are you sure you’re trained in India?’ At that time, I had hardly any experience, and I said ‘I’ve trained in India’. He said, ‘You speak like an actor who is from out of India, not from India, so how do you have this experience?’ I said, ‘Sir I don’t know, I just try and do it every single day’. He said ‘You are such a fab actor but somehow I won’t be able to cast you here because I have to match three age groups and I can’t place you in a slum with your face. I said, ‘I can be in a slum, try me’.”

Earlier, while talking with Hindustan Times, the 'Bigg Boss 7' winner shared that she used to distribute her pictures while travelling on local trains in Mumbai. She even recalls signing her first film in 2003, from which she was eventually dropped. She said that the makes kept hanging up on her and eventually, did the mahurat with someone else. Though the actress also thanks that it wasn't her debut film in the industry.

She recalled her interactions with producers as she discloses to the media portal that one producer told him, "You really think that koi producer tumhe welcome karega aur bolega tumhe leke picture banata hoon?’, ‘Tumhe kya lagta hai tum Madhuri Dixit ho?". She further revealed that a National Award-winning producer, who had produced the biggest blockbuster back then, took her date of birth and other details saying that he would show the same to his panditji.

Gauahar added that the same producer called her 10 days and told her, "You’ll never make it in the industry, you’ll never become an actress. Even if you do, you’ll only do 'shady and sidey roles’." The actress mentions that she had told him to watch him, even though she was just 22 at that time but still had confidence in her.