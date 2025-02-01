Gauahar Khan opened up about her new show Lovely Lolla, breaking the set pattern mould. Khan added that she would play the role of on-screen mother, even in her 20s

Gauahar Khan opens up about playing the challenging role of a mother in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production, Lovely Lolla. Gauahar plays the titular role that intervenes in her real-life journey as a mother, bringing out a mix of love, drama, and emotional intensity.

Speaking about playing a mother on-screen while embracing the role in real life, Gauahar shares, “Now that I am a mother myself when I’m doing emotional scenes, I know exactly how it feels. There’s a depth to those emotions that comes naturally.” "Lovely Lolla is a blend of love, drama, and emotional moments, creating a complete package for viewers, Khan proudly adds.

For Gauahar, Lovely Lolla is a standout role. She explains, "Lolla is strong, crazy, emotional, dramatic, and all-in-one. Why wouldn’t I say yes to such a wonderful character? The writing is so beautiful, and Lolla will undoubtedly be one of the most beautiful characters I’ve played in my life."

Watch the promo of Lovely Lolla

Speaking about the stereotype of playing a mother, Gauahar adds, "I’m in my prime, and even if I were 20 years old, I’d embrace this role. It’s not about age but about the story and character.”

Sharing her view about working with much younger Isha Malviya, Gauahar adds, "Isha and I both portray heroines in our own unique ways. The show has depth and delivers a message by the end. It’s a very interesting story that will connect with audiences."

The Bigg Boss 7 winner highlights the atmosphere on set and describes it as filled with positivity. “The environment is never negative. It’s filled with love, respect, and a lot of fun.” Khan credits this to the show’s creators, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. She calls them “dreamers with unmatched dedication. They dream big and work even harder to achieve it. Sargun knows every detail about every scene or episode—it’s inspiring to see her so involved." Lovely Lolla is currently streaming on Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Dreamiyata Dramaa YouTube channel.