Gauahar Khan makes first public appearance after announcing pregnancy, stuns in green outift

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan made her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy. The Bigg Boss 6 contestant was spotted attending an award function. Even her short movie Sorry Bhaisaab bagged two trophies at the awards function.

Khan was looking beautiful in a green sharara dress, and proudly held the badges of honour. Reacting to the win, Gauahar wrote, "The host, and the Winners! yayyyy we won for best short film, fiction at the #filmfareottawards2022! #sorrybhaisaab ko Thank you! Congratulations to our amazing directors @sumit.ghildiyal @sumadhikary and my guptaji @mrfilmistaani @arreindia @amazonminitv thank you @filmfare and the jury."

Here's the photo

As soon as Gauahar posted the photo, several of her fans congratulated her for the double win and even graced motherhood. Sugandha Mishra, Gautam Rode, and Sharib Hashmi dropped heart emojis with 'congratulations.' A user wrote, "Heartiest congratulations Gauahar!! Very very proud of you as always! You deserve every success!" Another user wrote, "Congratulations to you both @gauaharkhan mam and @zaid_darbar sir. Mashallah alhamdulillah. Jajakallah."

Yesterday, Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar announced that they will soon become parents as they are expecting their first child. Sharing the news with their fans, the couple posted an adorable video. The text on the video reads, “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three." It further read, "Seeking all your blessings in this new journey.” They captioned the post, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Masha Allah," Gauahar captioned the video. Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, Gauahar closely follows Bigg Boss 16. Recently, she tweeted, “'Tina literally drops shalin every time something is said about their very evident equation. whyyy??? She says it’s bad for her dignity, to have feelings is something bad or low?? Us bechare ko neecha kyun dikha rahe ho? Uv said I love u to him n looked in the camera too, own it!”