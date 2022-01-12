Gauahar Khan hits back at troll who claimed she broke up with Kushal Tandon over religious differences

Headlines

Jailer box office: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 400 crore, becomes third highest grossing Tamil film ever in just 7 days

Pakistan star strongly reacts to fake remark on Team India, slams fan for 'spreading hate'

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launching in September 1, here’s what we know

Priyanka Chopra 'steps back' from her New York restaurant Sona just two years after its opening, know why

'Out-of-court settlement not legally possible,' says Hindu side advocate in Gyanvapi case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jailer box office: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 400 crore, becomes third highest grossing Tamil film ever in just 7 days

Pakistan star strongly reacts to fake remark on Team India, slams fan for 'spreading hate'

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launching in September 1, here’s what we know

AI imagines Jannat Zubair, Siddharth Nigam, other popular child actors in horror movie

Checkout Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's super expensive car collection

AI imagines WWE superstars as Indian monks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Jailer box office: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 400 crore, becomes third highest grossing Tamil film ever in just 7 days

'She's always drunk': Nysa Devgan almost trips while walking after party, netizens react

Saiyami Kher took inspiration from this Indian cricketer to prepare for her role as differently-abled player in Ghoomer

HomeTelevision

Television

Gauahar Khan hits back at troll who claimed she broke up with Kushal Tandon over religious differences

Slamming the netizen for sharing the news piece about Kushal Tandon and her, Gauahar Khan called him a 'loser'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 12, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who shared a news article on microblogging site Twitter and claimed that the actress broke up with actor Kushal Tandon over religious differences. The now-deleted news article that the Twitter user shared claimed that Gauahar had demanded Kushal change his religion and convert to a Muslim. And when that did not happen, the two parted ways. The article also mentions that though Kushal did not blame Gauahar for the breakup, he had admitted that religion had become a topic of fight among them. 

Slamming the netizen for sharing the news piece, Gauahar called him a 'loser'.

Giving an apt reply to the troll, Gauahar wrote in a tweet, "Hey loser ! I'm a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights, india is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire! So stay put in the comfort of your American status, n stop inciting hate in my country!."
 
Check out Gauahar's tweet below:

It was during 'Bigg Boss 7' that Gauahar and Kushal embarked on their journey of romance. During the stint inside the house, they started dating each other, however, they broke up after some time. 

On December 29, Gauahar marked eight years of lifting the 'Bigg Boss 7' trophy. To mark the special day, Gauhar took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures from the day she won the show. Along with it, she added the caption, "To my CRAZYLOT, This was our victory! 8 years to this phenomenon! Grateful to @colorstv, @beingsalmankhan, #biggboss7 will always be my highlight moments of my life! #Alhamdulillah. I'm grateful to my Allah for blessing me with winning hearts, hence winning #bb7. Grateful to me CRAZYLOT forever. N have so much love for allllll my co-contestants on my season. It was the best cast EVER!"

Her co-contestant and ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon took to the comments section and wrote, "Aree aree areeee you deserved it khallaaaaa. Regards ur co-contestant." To this she replied, "@therealkushaltandon the best season with the best support I could have, thank you Kushal!"

Apart from Gauhar and Kushal, the seventh season of the show, hosted by actor Salman Khan, also featured contestants Tanishaa Mukherji, Armaan Kohli, Kamya Panjabi, Elli Avram, Pratyusha Banerjee and Ajaz Khan among others.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the woman whose advice ensured that her husband earns Rs 5 crore per day, her husband is…

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

World's highest paid actress earned Rs 400 crore for her last film; it's not Scarlett, Angelina, Gal Gadot

‘RM apologise to Muslims' trends on Twitter after BTS leader shares Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE