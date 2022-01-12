Gauahar Khan hits back at troll who claimed she broke up with Kushal Tandon over religious differences

Slamming the netizen for sharing the news piece about Kushal Tandon and her, Gauahar Khan called him a 'loser'.

'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who shared a news article on microblogging site Twitter and claimed that the actress broke up with actor Kushal Tandon over religious differences. The now-deleted news article that the Twitter user shared claimed that Gauahar had demanded Kushal change his religion and convert to a Muslim. And when that did not happen, the two parted ways. The article also mentions that though Kushal did not blame Gauahar for the breakup, he had admitted that religion had become a topic of fight among them.

Giving an apt reply to the troll, Gauahar wrote in a tweet, "Hey loser ! I'm a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights, india is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire! So stay put in the comfort of your American status, n stop inciting hate in my country!."



Hey loser ! I’m a Muslim , and no body can ban us from having our rights , india is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire ! So stay put in the comfort of your American status , n stop inciting hate in my country ! https://t.co/wvTTA8ZLMe — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 9, 2022

It was during 'Bigg Boss 7' that Gauahar and Kushal embarked on their journey of romance. During the stint inside the house, they started dating each other, however, they broke up after some time.

On December 29, Gauahar marked eight years of lifting the 'Bigg Boss 7' trophy. To mark the special day, Gauhar took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures from the day she won the show. Along with it, she added the caption, "To my CRAZYLOT, This was our victory! 8 years to this phenomenon! Grateful to @colorstv, @beingsalmankhan, #biggboss7 will always be my highlight moments of my life! #Alhamdulillah. I'm grateful to my Allah for blessing me with winning hearts, hence winning #bb7. Grateful to me CRAZYLOT forever. N have so much love for allllll my co-contestants on my season. It was the best cast EVER!"

Her co-contestant and ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon took to the comments section and wrote, "Aree aree areeee you deserved it khallaaaaa. Regards ur co-contestant." To this she replied, "@therealkushaltandon the best season with the best support I could have, thank you Kushal!"

Apart from Gauhar and Kushal, the seventh season of the show, hosted by actor Salman Khan, also featured contestants Tanishaa Mukherji, Armaan Kohli, Kamya Panjabi, Elli Avram, Pratyusha Banerjee and Ajaz Khan among others.