Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan dies, friend Preeti Simoes confirms

Actor Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan, who had been hospitalised for a few days, passed away on Friday (March 5). One of Gauahar's best friends Preeti Simoes shared the news of his demise on social media and shared a video remembering him fondly. Sharing the video on Instagram, Preeti wrote, "Mere Gauahar ke pappa...To the man i loved...Lived with pride ... and will be remembered with pride. Strength and Love to the family."

Watch the video here.

Gauahar did not post anything about her father's death yet but changed her Instagram profile photo to a lit candle, seemingly as an ode to her father. Gauahar had only recently shared a picture of her father from her wedding day.

Gauahar had described her father as the strongest. She had written in the caption, "A fathers kiss #Blessing Zafar Ahmed Khan, I love you soooooooooo much #MyPappaStrongest."

For the past few days, Gauahar had been sharing several stories from the hospital on her Instagram, asking her fans and well-wishers to pray for her father. Her husband Zaid Darbar had also requested his Instagram fans to pray for recovery for his father-in-law and posted a photo with him on Instagram.

He had written, "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health . Ameen ! He's the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah."